SINGAPORE, June 11 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0053 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1642.81 -0.03% -0.570
USD/JPY 98.79 0.03% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2115 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1383.51 -0.21% -2.890
US CRUDE 95.82 0.05% 0.050
DOW JONES 15238.59 -0.06% -9.53
ASIA ADRS 136.60 0.55% 0.75
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar steady; focus on BOJ
meeting
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Philippines snaps losing streak
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD
- Singapore's United Overseas Bank said it plans to issue
500 million yuan ($81.5 million) 2.5 percent senior unsecured
fixed rate notes due 2016. United Overseas Bank is the sole lead
manager and bookrunner for the notes.
-- STARHILL GLOBAL REIT
- Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust announced a
renewal rent with Toshin Development Singapore at a new base
rent which is about 6.7 percent higher than the prevailing rate.
Toshin is the master tenant occupying all retail areas except
level five of the Ngee Ann City Property.
-- AUSGROUP LTD
- Construction and fabrication company AusGroup said it had
won a contract for the INPEX Ichthys LNG project in Darwin,
Australia, worth around A$10.5 million ($9.92
million).
-- OKH GLOBAL LTD
- OKH Global said it had been awarded the tender for a
30-year land parcel located at Loyang Way, Singapore, at a
tender price of S$61.6 million ($48.8 million).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei slips after Monday's sharp bounce, focus on BOJ
> Wall St finishes flat as US gets stable credit outlook
> US bond prices slip as S&P drops US rating warning
> Yen on the defensive as BOJ decision looms
> Gold edges lower after S&P raises US outlook
> Oil ends day lower, weak China demand weighs
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: