SINGAPORE, June 14 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0039 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1636.36 1.48% 23.840
USD/JPY 95.18 -0.19% -0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1525 -- 0.004
SPOT GOLD 1383.51 -0.14% -1.930
US CRUDE 96.61 -0.08% -0.080
DOW JONES 15176.08 1.21% 180.85
ASIA ADRS 136.50 1.73% 2.32
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares recover after bruising selloff
on Wall Street rebound
SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine in worst drop since October
2008
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PETRA FOODS LTD
- Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said on
Thursday that its majority shareholder will buy half of a new
share issue that will help to finance its $950 million
acquisition of Singapore group Petra Foods' cocoa business.
-- BROADWAY INDUSTRIAL GROUP LTD
- Singapore's Broadway Industrial said it had obtained term
loan and revolving loan facilities for $65.5 million.
-- TEE INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Singapore engineering and property group Tee International
said its engineering segment had won contracts worth a total of
S$49.1 million ($39.3 million) for construction and
redevelopment works.
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Olam International made the lowest offer, of $310.88 a
tonne CIF liner out, in an international tender for 50,000
tonnes of wheat by Bangladesh's state grains buyer, an agency
official said on Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei June futures, options seen settling at 12,668.04
> Wall St rallies on economic data, technical factors
> U.S. bonds rally after supply, Fed policy mulled
> Dollar under pressure, Nikkei to set yen course
> Gold drops as US data dims Fed hopes; PGMs tumble
> Oil up on positive US data; gasoline leads
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: