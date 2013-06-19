SINGAPORE, June 19 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0039 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1651.81 0.78% 12.770
USD/JPY 95.37 0.05% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1854 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1369.01 0.09% 1.220
US CRUDE 98.45 0.01% 0.010
DOW JONES 15318.23 0.91% 138.38
ASIA ADRS 136.56 0.59% 0.79
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm, dollar rises against yen as
markets await Fed
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Thai stocks drop after late selling
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- GENTING SINGAPORE PLC
- Malaysian gambling giant Genting Bhd has
increased its stake in Australia's Echo Entertainment Group
, just weeks after rival casino company Crown Ltd
sold its 10 percent stake in Echo.
Genting, through Genting Singapore, unexpectedly cut its
stake in Echo last September, giving no reason, but has since
increased its stake above 10 percent.
-- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
- HSBC Holdings has been appointed to manage a
public share offer of a joint venture firm that owns and
operates a $1 billion water and power project in Oman, two
banking sources said on Tuesday.
-- CAPITALAND LTD
- Singapore property developer CapitaLand said it has
acquired a 70 percent stake in Guang Chuan Property Co Ltd for
1.95 billion yuan ($318.2 million). The Chinese company owns two
plots of land in Hanzhonglu, Zhabei District, Shanghai.
-- KEPPEL LAND LTD
- Keppel Land said it has acquired a residential site in
Shanghai's Sheshan area for 1.3 billion yuan ($212.1 million) to
develop around 200 landed homes.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises to one-week high, Fed hopes support
> Wall St extends rise, no change in Fed policy eyed
> US bond prices steady before Fed policy meeting
> Euro in demand as Fed faces crunch time
> Gold inches up after two-day fall, Fed eyed
> Oil gains moderately, trading sluggish ahead of Fed
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: