SINGAPORE, June 21 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2353 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1588.19 -2.5% -40.740 USD/JPY 97.04 -0.24% -0.230 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3988 -- -0.022 SPOT GOLD 1279.21 0.12% 1.470 US CRUDE 94.92 -0.23% -0.220 DOW JONES 14758.32 -2.34% -353.87 ASIA ADRS 129.52 -3.61% -4.85 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock, bonds, commodities slump on Fed comments SE ASIA STOCKS-Drop after Fed hints at end to stimulus; Indonesia leads STOCKS TO WATCH -- CAPITALAND LTD - Singapore property developer CapitaLand said it had issued unsecured convertible bonds, raising gross proceeds of S$650 million ($508.9 million). It also completed a repurchase of a total of S$721.5 million in principal amount of its outstanding 2016 and 2018 convertible bonds. -- MENCAST HOLDINGS LTD - Mencast Holdings, which provides services to the offshore, marine and oil and gas industries, said its energy division had won two long-term contracts from an "oil supermajor". The value of the contracts was not disclosed. -- SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD - SingHaiyi Group said it is setting up a joint venture with Haiyi Properties Pte Ltd to tender for a land parcel at Coronation Road, Singapore, for residential development.