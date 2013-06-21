SINGAPORE, June 21 Following are some
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2353 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1588.19 -2.5% -40.740
USD/JPY 97.04 -0.24% -0.230
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3988 -- -0.022
SPOT GOLD 1279.21 0.12% 1.470
US CRUDE 94.92 -0.23% -0.220
DOW JONES 14758.32 -2.34% -353.87
ASIA ADRS 129.52 -3.61% -4.85
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock, bonds, commodities slump on Fed
comments
SE ASIA STOCKS-Drop after Fed hints at end to stimulus;
Indonesia leads
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- CAPITALAND LTD
- Singapore property developer CapitaLand said it had issued
unsecured convertible bonds, raising gross proceeds of S$650
million ($508.9 million). It also completed a repurchase of a
total of S$721.5 million in principal amount of its outstanding
2016 and 2018 convertible bonds.
-- MENCAST HOLDINGS LTD
- Mencast Holdings, which provides services to the offshore,
marine and oil and gas industries, said its energy division had
won two long-term contracts from an "oil supermajor". The value
of the contracts was not disclosed.
-- SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD
- SingHaiyi Group said it is setting up a joint venture with
Haiyi Properties Pte Ltd to tender for a land parcel at
Coronation Road, Singapore, for residential development.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to extend loss as Fed exit plan roils market
> Wall St plunges, S&P posts biggest drop since Nov 2011
> U.S. bond market slides as Fed plans become clearer
> Dollar gains across the board on Fed outlook, US data
> Gold down 5 pct in global rout on Fed stimulus fears
> Oil hit by biggest decline since Nov on Fed plan
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
