SINGAPORE, June 24 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1592.43 0.27% 4.240
USD/JPY 98.26 0.38% 0.370
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5272 -- -0.015
SPOT GOLD 1297.76 0.08% 1.010
US CRUDE 93.72 0.03% 0.030
DOW JONES 14799.40 0.28% 41.08
ASIA ADRS 131.38 1.44% 1.86
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields eye biggest weekly rise in 10
years
SE ASIA STOCKS-Further retreat; Indonesia lags on week
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PACIFIC ANDES DEVELOPMENT LTD, CHINA FISHERY
GROUP LTD
- Fish producers Pacific Andes Resources and its indirectly
owned listed unit, China Fishery, requested trading halts
pending announcements.
China Fishery said in May it was planning to buy shares of
Peruvian fish feed firm Copeinca. Norwegian fish
farmer Cermaq, which holds about 20 percent Copeinca's
shares, said it would not accept an offer for the stake from
China Fishery.
-- FIRST RESOURCES LTD
- Singapore-listed palm oil producer First Resources said on
Sunday that inferences from various media reports that the
company or its subsidiaries are contributing to the haze through
irresponsible burning are inaccurate.
It added that it adopts a strict "zero-burn" policy and
deploys mechanical methods in its land clearing process.
-- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
- Singapore-listed palm oil producer Golden Agri-Resources
said on Saturday there were no hotspots or fires in the
concessions of the company and its subsidiary, PT Sinar Mas Agro
Resources and Technology Tbk.
-- COSCO CORP LTD
- Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp said it
had secured contracts for two accommodation units valued at over
$170 million each.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei up on weaker yen; Tokyo vote outcome lifts mood
> Wall Street ends slightly up but slumps for the week
> U.S. bonds climb as investors flee risk
> More losses mark miserable week for U.S. bond market
> Gold up, but drop for week is biggest since Sept 2011
> Oil fall, notches biggest 2-day drop since September
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
