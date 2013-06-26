SINGAPORE, June 26 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1588.03 0.95% 14.940
USD/JPY 97.98 0.18% 0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6045 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1274.15 -0.20% -2.590
US CRUDE 94.97 -0.37% -0.350
DOW JONES 14760.31 0.69% 100.75
ASIA ADRS 130.35 1.60% 2.05
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally, dollar gains as US data buoys
market
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; China, Fed comments help some
recovery
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD
- Singapore-listed property firm Overseas Union Enterprise
said its shareholders had approved its proposed disposal of
Mandarin Orchard Singapore and Mandarin Gallery into a
hospitality real estate investment trust.
-- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore media and property group Singapore Press
Holdings said it is continuing to monitor market conditions with
regard to the timing of the lodgement of the preliminary
prospectus of a real estate investment trust with the Monetary
Authority of Singapore.
-- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD
- Private equity firm TPG Capital is involved in two
separate bids for SingTel's Australian satellite unit, a
business valued at more than A$2 billion ($1.9 billion), the
Australian Financial Review reported.
-- WE HOLDINGS LTD
- WE Holdings said it had signed a non-binding agreement
with Myanmar businessman, Nay Win Tun, to explore business
opportunities in petroleum, oil and gas and related resources in
the country.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rebounds on China liquidity support, Wall Street
> Wall Street rises on robust US data after recent slide
> Yields rise before five-year note sale
> Dollar bulls back in play after upbeat US data
> Gold drops again on strong US data
> Oil ends flat in thin trade, Brent/WTI spread narrows
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: