SINGAPORE, July 1 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0032 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1606.28 -0.43% -6.920
USD/JPY 99.25 0.13% 0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.495 -- 0.007
SPOT GOLD 1237.01 0.23% 2.850
US CRUDE 96.2 -0.37% -0.360
DOW JONES 14909.60 -0.76% -114.89
ASIA ADRS 134.24 0.59% 0.78
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Volatile quarter takes shares down, gold
plunges
SE ASIA STOCKS-Post strong weekly gains; Indonesia, Malaysia
see inflows
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- KEPPEL CORP LTD
- Singapore's Keppel Corp said its subsidiary, Devan
International Ltd, had obtained a call option to acquire an
additional 16 percent stake in KrisEnergy Ltd from KrisEnergy
Holdings Ltd.
In view of a potential initial public offering of
KrisEnergy, Devan and the seller of the stake had agreed to
amend the exercise price of the call option. If certain
conditions are met, the maximum consideration for exercising the
call option would be around $122.7 million, Keppel Corp said.
-- SINO GRANDNESS FOOD INDUSTRY GROUP LTD
- Sino Grandness said it is planning to spin off and list
its beverage business on an "internationally recognised stock
exchange". The company said it had received no objection from
the Singapore Exchange.
-- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
- Singapore oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine said it had
secured two more jack-up rig orders worth a total of $417
million from Mexican company Integradora de Servicios Petroleros
Oro Negro, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
-- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
- Singapore energy, water and marine group Sembcorp
Industries said it had started the construction of its $200
million expansion project for its seawater desalination plant in
Fujairah, UAE. The expansion will increase the plant's capacity
by 30 million imperial gallons per day.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei may hold steady, focus turns to BOJ's Tankan
> S&P 500 posts best first half since 1998
> Benchmark prices dip as volatile quarter ends
> Dollar rises on talk of cutback in Fed easing
> Gold posts worst quarter on record despite rally
> Brent posts third quarterly loss
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
