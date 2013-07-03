SINGAPORE, July 3 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1614.08 -0.05% -0.880 USD/JPY 100.67 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4656 -- -0.006 SPOT GOLD 1242.24 0.07% 0.850 US CRUDE 100.37 0.77% 0.770 DOW JONES 14932.41 -0.28% -42.55 ASIA ADRS 135.45 0.14% 0.19 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar stronger on Fed bets, stocks fade SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand at 2-week highs; local selling hits Philippines STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange said its securities daily average value in June rose 59 percent to S$1.6 billion ($1.3 billion) from a year earlier, while securities turnover was up 52 percent to S$32.2 billion. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - Singapore Technologies Engineering's aerospace arm signed a long-term agreement with UTC Aerospace Systems to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services for Boeing 787 Dreamliner "Nacelle" systems. -- ASIAMEDIC LTD - AsiaMedic said its unit signed an agreement with Cryoviva International Pte Ltd to set up a joint venture company in Singapore to carry out the business of stem cell banking in Singapore, China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar. -- INTRACO LTD, DYNAMIC COLOURS LTD - Singapore trading company Intraco said its conditional cash offer of S$0.185 per share for its listed associated company, Dynamic Colours, had lapsed as it did not receive enough acceptance to make its offer unconditional. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to extend gains, yen weakens below 100 a dlr > Wall Street slips in volatile session > Demand for cash sinks bill yields before payrolls > Dollar gains broadly on Fed view, US jobs data eyed > Gold steadies at session lows as dollar strengthens > US oil up above $99 on Middle East worry, spread trade > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: