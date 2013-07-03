SINGAPORE, July 3 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1614.08 -0.05% -0.880
USD/JPY 100.67 0.05% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4656 -- -0.006
SPOT GOLD 1242.24 0.07% 0.850
US CRUDE 100.37 0.77% 0.770
DOW JONES 14932.41 -0.28% -42.55
ASIA ADRS 135.45 0.14% 0.19
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar stronger on Fed bets, stocks
fade
SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand at 2-week highs; local selling hits
Philippines
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange said its securities daily average value
in June rose 59 percent to S$1.6 billion ($1.3 billion) from a
year earlier, while securities turnover was up 52 percent to
S$32.2 billion.
-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
- Singapore Technologies Engineering's aerospace arm signed
a long-term agreement with UTC Aerospace Systems to provide
maintenance, repair and overhaul services for Boeing 787
Dreamliner "Nacelle" systems.
-- ASIAMEDIC LTD
- AsiaMedic said its unit signed an agreement with Cryoviva
International Pte Ltd to set up a joint venture company in
Singapore to carry out the business of stem cell banking in
Singapore, China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar.
-- INTRACO LTD, DYNAMIC COLOURS LTD
- Singapore trading company Intraco said its conditional
cash offer of S$0.185 per share for its listed associated
company, Dynamic Colours, had lapsed as it did not receive
enough acceptance to make its offer unconditional.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to extend gains, yen weakens below 100 a dlr
> Wall Street slips in volatile session
> Demand for cash sinks bill yields before payrolls
> Dollar gains broadly on Fed view, US jobs data eyed
> Gold steadies at session lows as dollar strengthens
> US oil up above $99 on Middle East worry, spread trade
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
