SINGAPORE, July 5 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0034 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1615.41 0.08% 1.330
USD/JPY 100.25 0.22% 0.220
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5181 -- 0.015
SPOT GOLD 1248.36 -0.07% -0.830
US CRUDE 101.27 0.03% 0.030
DOW JONES 14988.55 0.38% 56.14
ASIA ADRS 134.65 -0.59% -0.80
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks swept up by Europe rally, euro
sulks
SE ASIA STOCKS-Late selling hits Thai stocks; others off
highs
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- UNITED ENGINEERS LTD
- Singapore's United Engineers said it plans to sell its
mixed-use development, UE BizHub East, in Changi Business Park
for S$518 million ($407.4 million). The company had signed a
conditional put and call option agreement with Viva Industrial
Trust Management for the sale of the property.
-- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD
- Myanmar-focused Yoma Strategic said it has received an
approval-in-principle from the Singapore Exchange for the
listing of up to 289.3 million rights shares on the bourse.
-- YANLORD LAND GROUP LTD
- Singapore-listed Chinese property developer Yanlord said
it sold 94.3 percent, or 336 of the 356 apartment units, at the
launch of the third phase of Nanjing Yanlord Yangtze Riverbay
Town. The company achieved pre-sales of 1.209 billion yuan
($197.4 million) over two days.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei may open steady, investors await US jobs data
> Wall Street pares losses as tech shares advance
> US prices slip while awaiting labor market data
> US dollar leaps as ECB and BoE recommit to easy money
> Gold dips as ECB weighs on euro; eyes on US jobs data
> Oil dips to $105 as supply concerns ease
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
