SINGAPORE, July 5 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0034 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1615.41 0.08% 1.330 USD/JPY 100.25 0.22% 0.220 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5181 -- 0.015 SPOT GOLD 1248.36 -0.07% -0.830 US CRUDE 101.27 0.03% 0.030 DOW JONES 14988.55 0.38% 56.14 ASIA ADRS 134.65 -0.59% -0.80 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks swept up by Europe rally, euro sulks SE ASIA STOCKS-Late selling hits Thai stocks; others off highs STOCKS TO WATCH -- UNITED ENGINEERS LTD - Singapore's United Engineers said it plans to sell its mixed-use development, UE BizHub East, in Changi Business Park for S$518 million ($407.4 million). The company had signed a conditional put and call option agreement with Viva Industrial Trust Management for the sale of the property. -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - Myanmar-focused Yoma Strategic said it has received an approval-in-principle from the Singapore Exchange for the listing of up to 289.3 million rights shares on the bourse. -- YANLORD LAND GROUP LTD - Singapore-listed Chinese property developer Yanlord said it sold 94.3 percent, or 336 of the 356 apartment units, at the launch of the third phase of Nanjing Yanlord Yangtze Riverbay Town. The company achieved pre-sales of 1.209 billion yuan ($197.4 million) over two days. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei may open steady, investors await US jobs data > Wall Street pares losses as tech shares advance > US prices slip while awaiting labor market data > US dollar leaps as ECB and BoE recommit to easy money > Gold dips as ECB weighs on euro; eyes on US jobs data > Oil dips to $105 as supply concerns ease > Key political risks to watch in Singapore