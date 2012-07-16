SINGAPORE, July 16 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1356.78 1.65% 22.020
USD/JPY 79.17 -0.08% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.491 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1589.79 -0.02% -0.240
US CRUDE 86.98 -0.14% -0.120
DOW JONES 12777.09 1.62% 203.82
ASIA ADRS 115.28 1.29% 1.47
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-China GDP data lifts world stocks, crude oil
SE ASIA STOCKS-Up after China GDP; Thai stocks hit 2-month
high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD
- Media and property company Singapore Press Holdings said
on Friday its third-quarter net profit fell 13 percent from a
year earlier to S$99.8 million ($78.9 million), dragged by lower
investment income.
-- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD
- SingTel said on Monday it had appointed Bill Chang as the
chief executive of group ICT, leading the company's enterprise
business. Group ICT provides businesses with technologies,
products and services, SingTel said.
-- NOBLE GROUP LTD
- Singapore-listed commodity firm Noble Group said on Monday
it had appointed William Cronin as co-chief operating officer.
Cronin has almost 30 years in the commodity business and has
worked for Noble for more than 18 months, the firm
said.
-- KEPPEL LAND LTD
- Singapore property developer Keppel Land and Sri Lanka's
CT Properties Ltd had set up a 60-40 joint venture to develop
about 260 luxury condominiums in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The total
development cost for the project is around S$70 million, Keppel
Land said.
-- HOTEL GRAND CENTRAL LTD
- Singapore's Hotel Grand Central said on Friday it expects
to report a loss for the second quarter ended June 30 due to an
impairment loss to its income statement as a result of the
planned demolition of the Orchard Road hotel building in the
later part of 2012.
($1 = 1.2650 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)