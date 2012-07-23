SINGAPORE, July 23 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1362.66 -1.01% -13.850 USD/JPY 78.44 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4432 -- -0.015 SPOT GOLD 1579.01 -0.32% -5.130 US CRUDE 91.2 -0.69% -0.630 DOW JONES 12822.57 -0.93% -120.79 ASIA ADRS 114.15 -1.91% -2.22 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro tumble on Spain bailout fears SE ASIA STOCKS-Ease in thin volumes; Spain borrowing costs weigh STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD, THAI BEVERAGE PCL - Heineken <NV HEIN.AS> launched a S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion) bid to take control of Asia Pacific Breweries, seeking to push out a Thai billionaire and would-be partner and setting up a battle for the maker of Tiger Beer. F&N said in a statement its board was considering Heineken's offer. -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD, GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES , INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES - Exports of palm oil from Indonesia, the world's biggest grower of the edible oil, are likely to drop after top consumer India effectively doubled import taxes on refined products in a move that could also push rival Malaysia to overhaul taxes. -- RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP - Singapore healthcare services provider, Raffles Medical Group, reported on Monday a 6.8 percent increase in second-quarter net profit to S$12.4 million from a year earlier. Revenue rose 15 percent to S$76.9 million. -- ASIAMEDIC LTD - AsiaMedic said on Friday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Myanmar's Ni Ni Diagnostics and Healthcare to potentially set up a joint venture in Myanmar. The Ni Ni Group operates medical centres providing diagnostic imaging and laboratory services in Yangon. -- HO BEE INVESTMENT LTD - Singapore property developer Ho Bee Investment said on Friday its subsidiary had signed contracts to acquire two residential sites in the Gold Coast, Australia, for a total of A$30 million ($31.15 million). MARKET NEWS > Wall Street falls as Spain bailout feared > US bonds rally on growing fears over Spanish debt > Euro extends losses in Asia on Spanish jitters > Gold edges up on Russian c.bank buying, support seen > Oil falls as Europe debt woes revive economic fear > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 0.9632 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)