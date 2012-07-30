SINGAPORE, July 30 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1385.97 1.91% 25.950 USD/JPY 78.45 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5378 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1622.05 -0.05% -0.790 US CRUDE 89.99 -0.16% -0.140 DOW JONES 13075.66 1.46% 187.73 ASIA ADRS 117.38 2.77% 3.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares extend gains on stimulus hopes SE ASIA STOCKS-Most stronger; Indonesia, Philippine lead STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange, Asia's second-biggest listed bourse, reported a 23 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a fall in securities income as volumes declined on global economic uncertainties. -- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD - Singapore's CapitaMalls Asia said on Sunday it had acquired Olinas Mall in Tokyo for 22.8 billion yen ($290 million) from Tiger Eye Realty Yugen Kaisha, a special purpose vehicle of a real estate investment fund managed by Invesco Global Real Estate Asia Pacific, Inc. -- NOBLE GROUP LTD - Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group said on Friday it had concluded a $500 million two-year committed revolving letter of credit and guarantee facility. A total of 19 banks committed to participate in the facility, Noble said. MARKET NEWS > Rally drives S&P 500 to highest close since May 3 > U.S. bond yields climb on hopes of more Europe stimulus > Euro supported, Aussie extends gains on ECB hopes > Gold holds gains after GDP, posts weekly rise > Oil up fourth day as stimulus hopes support > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 78.6300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)