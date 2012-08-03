SINGAPORE, Aug 3 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1365 -0.74% -10.140 USD/JPY 78.23 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4864 -- 0.008 SPOT GOLD 1588.91 -0.05% -0.830 US CRUDE 87.4 0.31% 0.270 DOW JONES 12878.88 -0.71% -92.18 ASIA ADRS 116.09 -0.39% -0.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro fall as ECB disappoints, US payrolls eyed SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down, Fed inaction weighs; Singapore down from one-year high STOCKS TO WATCH -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS - Singapore's DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, posted on Friday a 10 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by strong loan growth and a drop in bad debt charges. -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD - A battle for control of Tiger Beer, 24 breweries in Asia and lucrative soft-drink brands should be decided by Friday as Fraser and Neave weighs a takeover bid by Heineken that could break up the Singapore beverage and property group. -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest oil rig builder, said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit fell 4.6 percent from a year earlier to S$142.8 million ($114.3 million) on lower operating profit from rig building projects. It said despite the economic uncertainty and volatile global markets, the fundamentals for offshore oil and gas activities remain intact, driven by demand for shallow and deep water drilling rigs. It also proposed an interim dividend of 5 Singapore cents per share. The company secured orders worth a total of S$3.1 billion excluding ship repair since the start of the year. Net order book rose to S$6.6 billion from S$5.1 billion at the end of 2011, with completion and deliveries extending till the second quarter of 2015. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange said on Friday its securities turnover in July fell 9 percent from a year earlier to S$26.5 billion, while securities daily average value was down 14 percent to S$1.2 billion. Derivatives volume grew 12 percent to 5.8 million contracts, while daily average volume rose 7 percent to 270,798 contracts. -- HYFLUX LTD - Singapore water treatment firm Hyflux said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit rose 21 percent to S$17.5 million from a year earlier on contribution from projects in Asia outside of China. But gross margin fell to 35 percent from 50 percent. MARKET NEWS > Japan's Nikkei set to fall on ECB disappointment > Wall Street takes a hit from ECB disappointment > U.S. bonds rally after ECB makes no concrete move > Euro under pressure after ECB, US jobs next test > Gold down, hopes for imminent c. bank actions fade > Brent slips as ECB disappoints, supply worries support > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 1.2495 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Himani Sarkar)