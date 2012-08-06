SINGAPORE, Aug 6 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1390.99 1.9% 25.990
USD/JPY 78.51 0.08% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5699 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1604.29 0.08% 1.290
US CRUDE 91.16 -0.26% -0.240
DOW JONES 13096.17 1.69% 217.29
ASIA ADRS 118.76 2.30% 2.67
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rose on US jobs, hopes for
Europe action
SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore leads gain; Thailand snaps
4-session rising streak
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES
LTD
- Heineken will boost its Asian growth with
control of the group which brews Tiger beer after Singapore's
Fraser and Neave agreed to sell its stake in the firm for S$5.1
billion ($4.1 billion).
-- THAI BEVERAGE PCL
- Singapore-listed Thai Beverage said on Saturday it signed
an agreement with banks for a S$2.8 billion loan facility to
finance its purchase of Fraser and Neave shares. The banks are
the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp Ltd, Standard Chartered
Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
-- CAPITALAND LTD
- CapitaLand's serviced residence unit, The Ascott Ltd, has
signed an agreement to buy The Cavendish London for 158.8
million pounds ($247.7 million). Ascott will manage the 230-unit
hotel from the fourth quarter of 2012.
-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD
- Singapore Airlines' regional carrier SilkAir said on
Friday it signed a letter of intent to buy new aircraft from
Boeing worth $4.9 billion, making it the largest order in
SilkAir's history.
-- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
- Singapore energy, water and marine group Sembcorp
Industries said on Friday its second-quarter net profit rose 8.9
percent to S$190.7 million from a year earlier, helped by the
contribution from its utilities business.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei jumps at open after U.S. jobs report
> Wall Street up for fourth week as payrolls jump
> U.S. bonds slump on jobs data, new hopes on ECB move
> Euro, Aussie in favour, risk appetite whetted
> Gold rises as stimulus hopes alive after payrolls
> Oil jumps on U.S. jobs rise, Brent hits 10-week high
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 0.6411 British pounds)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)