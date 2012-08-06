SINGAPORE, Aug 6 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1390.99 1.9% 25.990 USD/JPY 78.51 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5699 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1604.29 0.08% 1.290 US CRUDE 91.16 -0.26% -0.240 DOW JONES 13096.17 1.69% 217.29 ASIA ADRS 118.76 2.30% 2.67 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rose on US jobs, hopes for Europe action SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore leads gain; Thailand snaps 4-session rising streak STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD - Heineken will boost its Asian growth with control of the group which brews Tiger beer after Singapore's Fraser and Neave agreed to sell its stake in the firm for S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion). -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL - Singapore-listed Thai Beverage said on Saturday it signed an agreement with banks for a S$2.8 billion loan facility to finance its purchase of Fraser and Neave shares. The banks are the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. -- CAPITALAND LTD - CapitaLand's serviced residence unit, The Ascott Ltd, has signed an agreement to buy The Cavendish London for 158.8 million pounds ($247.7 million). Ascott will manage the 230-unit hotel from the fourth quarter of 2012. -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore Airlines' regional carrier SilkAir said on Friday it signed a letter of intent to buy new aircraft from Boeing worth $4.9 billion, making it the largest order in SilkAir's history. -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD - Singapore energy, water and marine group Sembcorp Industries said on Friday its second-quarter net profit rose 8.9 percent to S$190.7 million from a year earlier, helped by the contribution from its utilities business. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei jumps at open after U.S. jobs report > Wall Street up for fourth week as payrolls jump > U.S. bonds slump on jobs data, new hopes on ECB move > Euro, Aussie in favour, risk appetite whetted > Gold rises as stimulus hopes alive after payrolls > Oil jumps on U.S. jobs rise, Brent hits 10-week high > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 0.6411 British pounds) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)