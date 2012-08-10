SINGAPORE, Aug 10 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2350 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1402.8 0.04% 0.580
USD/JPY 78.61 0.08% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6847 -- -0.010
SPOT GOLD 1615.7 -0.09% -1.390
US CRUDE 93.56 0.21% 0.200
DOW JONES 13165.19 -0.08% -10.45
ASIA ADRS 120.65 0.52% 0.62
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stimulus hopes keep stocks afloat, corn hits
high
SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai refiners strong; Philippine retreats
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE'S ECONOMY
- Singapore's trade-driven economy is likely to grow by 1.5
to 2.5 percent this year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on
Wednesday, narrowing the outlook from an earlier forecast of 1
to 3 percent.
-- KEPPEL CORP LTD
- Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's biggest oil rig
maker, said on Friday its Brazil unit FELS Brasil S/A has
secured two contracts worth a total of about $950 million from
Petrobras-led consortiums Guara BV and Tupi BV.
-- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES
- Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines, the world's
seventh-largest container shipping firm, reported its sixth
consecutive quarterly net loss mainly due to one-time charges
for restructuring and vessels held for sale.
-- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore-listed Midas Holdings, which supplies aluminium
components for trains, said on Wednesday it expects its
second-quarter net profit to be significantly lower than the
preceding three months. This is mainly due to lower revenue,
higher operating expenses and finance costs, as well as bigger
losses from its associated company, the company said.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei seen rising on open but momentum in doubt
> S&P 500 extends rally to day 5 with slim gain
> U.S. debt prices edge down after 30-year bond auction
> Euro falls for second day vs U.S. dollar, yen
> Gold up on China stimulus hope, volume thinnest of yr
> Oil up on U.S. data, North Sea outlook, stimulus hopes
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)