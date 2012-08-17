SINGAPORE, Aug 17 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1415.51 0.71% 9.980 USD/JPY 79.25 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8294 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1615.8 0.09% 1.500 US CRUDE 95.33 -0.28% -0.270 DOW JONES 13250.11 0.65% 85.33 ASIA ADRS 120.15 0.93% 1.11 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on Merkel remarks, dollar slips SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia snaps six-day rally, Singapore commodities strong STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES - Singapore's Fraser and Neave and Asia Pacific Breweries have requested that trading in their shares be suspended pending an announcement. F&N controls around 40 percent of Tiger Beer maker APB, which Dutch brewer Heineken is trying to take full control of. -- STX OSV HOLDINGS - South Korea's STX Corp has chosen Italian government-owned ship builder Fincantieri SpA as the preferred bidder for its controlling stake in Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings, a spokesman for STX said on Friday. -- OTTO MARINE LTD - Singapore offshore marine firm Otto Marine said it had sold a work maintenance vessel for around $38 million to an unnamed buyer. After the sale, the company's unit will enter into a bareboat charter agreement with the buyer for five years. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises at open, testing July's high > Wall St hits 4-month high, boosted by Germany, Cisco > US bond yields near 3-mth high, euro zone fears ebb > Euro gains more after Merkel backs Draghi comments > Gold rises on hopes for central bank stimulus > Oil at 3-mth peak on stimulus hope, Middle East worry ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Chris Gallagher)