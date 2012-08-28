SINGAPORE, Aug 28 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1410.44 -0.05% -0.690
USD/JPY 78.75 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6574 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1664.33 0.04% 0.730
US CRUDE 95.55 0.08% 0.080
DOW JONES 13124.67 -0.25% -33.30
ASIA ADRS 119.12 -0.58% -0.70
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks flat; Treasuries up, eyes on central
banks
SE ASIA STOCKS-Vietnam falls to 7-month low; others
retreat
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore oil and gas services firm Ezra said its founder,
Lee Kian Soo, will retire as executive chairman in December.
Succeeding him as non-executive chairman will be Koh Poh Tiong,
who used to head Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries.
Separately, Ezra said it plans to list its engineering and
fabrication division, TRIYARDS Holdings Pte Ltd, on the
Singapore Exchange. The company proposed to distribute 33
percent of TRIYARDS shares, or up to 107.2 million shares, on
the basis of one TRIYARDS share for every 10 Ezra shares.
-- RAFFLES EDUCATION CORP LTD
- Singapore education services provider Raffles Education
said on Monday it plans to issue up to 170.9 million rights
shares at S$0.14 each, on the basis of one rights share for
every five existing shares held by certain shareholders.
-- GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore insurer Great Eastern Holdings said it had
agreed to sell a 25 percent stake in its Chinese joint venture,
Great Eastern Life Assurance (China) Company Ltd, to Chongqing
City Construction Investment (Group) Co Ltd for 303 million yuan
($47.7 million).
($1 = 6.3568 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)