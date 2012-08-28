SINGAPORE, Aug 28 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1410.44 -0.05% -0.690 USD/JPY 78.75 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6574 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1664.33 0.04% 0.730 US CRUDE 95.55 0.08% 0.080 DOW JONES 13124.67 -0.25% -33.30 ASIA ADRS 119.12 -0.58% -0.70 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks flat; Treasuries up, eyes on central banks SE ASIA STOCKS-Vietnam falls to 7-month low; others retreat STOCKS TO WATCH -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore oil and gas services firm Ezra said its founder, Lee Kian Soo, will retire as executive chairman in December. Succeeding him as non-executive chairman will be Koh Poh Tiong, who used to head Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries. Separately, Ezra said it plans to list its engineering and fabrication division, TRIYARDS Holdings Pte Ltd, on the Singapore Exchange. The company proposed to distribute 33 percent of TRIYARDS shares, or up to 107.2 million shares, on the basis of one TRIYARDS share for every 10 Ezra shares. -- RAFFLES EDUCATION CORP LTD - Singapore education services provider Raffles Education said on Monday it plans to issue up to 170.9 million rights shares at S$0.14 each, on the basis of one rights share for every five existing shares held by certain shareholders. -- GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore insurer Great Eastern Holdings said it had agreed to sell a 25 percent stake in its Chinese joint venture, Great Eastern Life Assurance (China) Company Ltd, to Chongqing City Construction Investment (Group) Co Ltd for 303 million yuan ($47.7 million). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises, investors cautious ahead of Jackson Hole > Wall St finishes flat but Apple reaches another high > US bond yields fall, prices up as Bernanke, QE3 eyed > Euro lower versus dollar; Bernanke ahead > Gold eases from early 4-1/2 month high, eyes Fed > Oil falls ahead of Isaac, seen hitting refinery demand > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 6.3568 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)