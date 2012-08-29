SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1409.3 -0.08% -1.140
USD/JPY 78.6 0.13% 0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6352 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1666.26 -0.02% -0.270
US CRUDE 95.97 -0.37% -0.360
DOW JONES 13102.99 -0.17% -21.68
ASIA ADRS 118.78 -0.29% -0.34
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro up on ECB hopes; hurricane jitters lift
oil
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most fall slightly; Vietnam bounces off low
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES
, THAI BEVERAGE PCL
- Thai Beverage has raised its stake in Fraser and Neave to
just below the level that would trigger a mandatory offer for
the whole company, showing its commitment to blocking Heineken's
bid for Asia Pacific Breweries.
-- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
- Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest
oil rig builder, said on Wednesday it won a contract worth $674
million to carry out work for two floating production storage
and offloading vessels.
-- IHH HEALTHCARE BHD
- Malaysia's IHH Healthcare, the world's second-biggest
listed healthcare provider by market value, posted a more than
five-fold jump in second-quarter profit, mainly on consolidation
of results from a Turkish hospital and gains from the sale of
assets in Singapore.
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Singapore commodities firm Olam International said on
Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 14 percent to S$109.5
million ($87.4 million) from a year earlier, partly dragged down
by its industrial raw materials segment.
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange said on Tuesday it signed a memorandum
of understanding with China's Shandong Finance Office to work
together in areas such as the listing of more Shandong companies
on the Singapore bourse.
($1 = 1.2532 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)