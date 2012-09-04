SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Following are some
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1406.58 0.51% 7.100
USD/JPY 78.31 0.1% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.545 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1692.14 0.02% 0.350
US CRUDE 96.89 0.44% 0.420
DOW JONES 13090.84 0.69% 90.13
ASIA ADRS 117.30 0.39% 0.45
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain on central bank hopes, eyes on
ECB
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most end higher amid stimulus hopes
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange and Bursa Malaysia will be connected on
the ASEAN Trading Link starting from Sept. 18, offering
investors a new access to both markets, according to a statement
on Monday. The Stock Exchange of Thailand will be next to
connect to the trading link.
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Singapore commodities firm Olam International said on
Tuesday it will issue S$250 million ($200.6 million) fixed rate
notes at 2.50 percent due 2013. Proceeds will be used for
working capital and general corporate purposes, including
refinancing existing debt.
-- CHIP ENG SENG CORP LTD
- Singapore construction firm Chip Eng said on Monday it had
secured a S$210 million contract from the Housing and
Development Board to build residential buildings in the Bukit
Batok area of the city-state.
-- NAM CHEONG LTD
- Nam Cheong said on Monday it had won sale contracts worth
a total of $59 million for two accommodation work barges. The
barges were sold to Perdana Petroleum Bhd, an offshore marine
service provider for the oil and gas industry in Malaysia and
the Southeast Asian region.
MARKET NEWS
($1 = 1.2464 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Chris Gallagher)