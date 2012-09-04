SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1406.58 0.51% 7.100 USD/JPY 78.31 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.545 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1692.14 0.02% 0.350 US CRUDE 96.89 0.44% 0.420 DOW JONES 13090.84 0.69% 90.13 ASIA ADRS 117.30 0.39% 0.45 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain on central bank hopes, eyes on ECB SE ASIA STOCKS-Most end higher amid stimulus hopes STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange and Bursa Malaysia will be connected on the ASEAN Trading Link starting from Sept. 18, offering investors a new access to both markets, according to a statement on Monday. The Stock Exchange of Thailand will be next to connect to the trading link. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore commodities firm Olam International said on Tuesday it will issue S$250 million ($200.6 million) fixed rate notes at 2.50 percent due 2013. Proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including refinancing existing debt. -- CHIP ENG SENG CORP LTD - Singapore construction firm Chip Eng said on Monday it had secured a S$210 million contract from the Housing and Development Board to build residential buildings in the Bukit Batok area of the city-state. -- NAM CHEONG LTD - Nam Cheong said on Monday it had won sale contracts worth a total of $59 million for two accommodation work barges. The barges were sold to Perdana Petroleum Bhd, an offshore marine service provider for the oil and gas industry in Malaysia and the Southeast Asian region. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei weakens on global economic slowdown worries > Bernanke lifts Wall Street, keeps stimulus in play > Yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopes > Euro resilient on ECB hopes, Aussie eyes RBA > Gold near 5-month highs after Fed QE signal > Oil rises, stimulus hopes outweigh weak Chinese data > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 1.2464 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Chris Gallagher)