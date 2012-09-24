SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1460.15 -0.01% -0.110
USD/JPY 78.13 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.758 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1767.74 -0.82% -14.680
US CRUDE 92.76 -0.14% -0.130
DOW JONES 13579.47 -0.13% -17.46
ASIA ADRS 122.45 0.11% 0.14
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-US shares end flat as Spain factor fades; oil
up
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up slightly; Malaysia underperforms
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
- Singapore's First Real Estate Investment Trust agreed to
buy Siloam Hospitals Manado and Hotel Aryaduta Manado for S$83.6
million ($68.3 million), as well as Siloam Hospitals Makassar
for S$59.3 million.
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange said on Friday it signed a memorandum
of understanding with the Tianjin authorities in China to work
on the potential listing of Tianjin companies on the Singapore
bourse.
-- SAKARI RESOURCES LTD
- Sakari said its coal reserves at its Sebuku mine in
Indonesia have risen, with 22.1 million metric tonnes (Mt) of
proven reserves as at June 30, up from 1.6 Mt at end-2011.
Probable reserves also rose to 9.4 Mt from 5.5 Mt.
PTT, Thailand's top energy company, has offered to
buy out Sakari for $960 million as the oil and gas firm expands
into coal to meet rising regional demand for the fuel.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei dips in early trade, global growth a concern
> Wall St ends flat despite Spain hope, S&P off for week
> Long-dated bond prices slip on Spain talk
> Euro sulks after negative week, Spain still eyed
> Gold holds gains after early rally toward 2012 high
> Oil rises for second day as supply concerns mount
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
($1 = 1.2233 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)