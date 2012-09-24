SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1460.15 -0.01% -0.110 USD/JPY 78.13 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.758 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1767.74 -0.82% -14.680 US CRUDE 92.76 -0.14% -0.130 DOW JONES 13579.47 -0.13% -17.46 ASIA ADRS 122.45 0.11% 0.14 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-US shares end flat as Spain factor fades; oil up SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up slightly; Malaysia underperforms STOCKS TO WATCH -- FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Singapore's First Real Estate Investment Trust agreed to buy Siloam Hospitals Manado and Hotel Aryaduta Manado for S$83.6 million ($68.3 million), as well as Siloam Hospitals Makassar for S$59.3 million. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange said on Friday it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tianjin authorities in China to work on the potential listing of Tianjin companies on the Singapore bourse. -- SAKARI RESOURCES LTD - Sakari said its coal reserves at its Sebuku mine in Indonesia have risen, with 22.1 million metric tonnes (Mt) of proven reserves as at June 30, up from 1.6 Mt at end-2011. Probable reserves also rose to 9.4 Mt from 5.5 Mt. PTT, Thailand's top energy company, has offered to buy out Sakari for $960 million as the oil and gas firm expands into coal to meet rising regional demand for the fuel. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei dips in early trade, global growth a concern > Wall St ends flat despite Spain hope, S&P off for week > Long-dated bond prices slip on Spain talk > Euro sulks after negative week, Spain still eyed > Gold holds gains after early rally toward 2012 high > Oil rises for second day as supply concerns mount > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 1.2233 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)