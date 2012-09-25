SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0035 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1456.89 -0.22% -3.260
USD/JPY 77.84 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7198 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1765.76 0.12% 2.110
US CRUDE 92.1 0.18% 0.170
DOW JONES 13558.92 -0.15% -20.55
ASIA ADRS 121.82 -0.51% -0.63
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease as growth worries weigh
SE ASIA STOCKS-Bumi leads Indonesia to 1-week low; Malaysia
drops
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Kellogg Co is expanding its presence in China's
fast-growing breakfast and snack foods market through a joint
venture with Singapore palm oil producer Wilmar International,
months after the U.S. cereal maker sold its stake in a cookie
and cracker manufacturer in the country.
-- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS, OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING
CORP, UNITED OVERSEAS BANK
- Singapore's central bank said on Monday it has ordered
banks to review how they set rates for non-deliverable forward
foreign exchange contracts.
Separately, Southeast Asia's largest bank DBS said it had
signed a memorandum of understanding with the Export Import Bank
of Korea to work together in infrastructure and project
financing.
-- ROTARY ENGINEERING LTD
- Singapore oil and gas services firm Rotary Engineering
said on Monday it expects a net loss for the third quarter
ending Sept. 30 mainly due to additional costs that
significantly affected gross margins at a project in Saudi
Arabia.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)