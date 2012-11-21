SINGAPORE, Nov 21 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0038 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1387.81 0.07% 0.920 USD/JPY 81.81 0.18% 0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.671 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1726.2 -0.11% -1.840 US CRUDE 87.31 0.65% 0.560 DOW JONES 12788.51 -0.06% -7.45 ASIA ADRS 119.76 -0.65% -0.78 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, refocusing on US fiscal cliff SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines at record high; US fiscal hopes help STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singaporean commodities trader Olam said an attack on its prospects and accounting practices by Carson Block, the founder of shortseller Muddy Waters, was "baseless and unsubstantiated". -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL - Thailand beer and spirits company Thai Beverage said its third-quarter net profit rose 16 percent to 3 billion baht ($97.7 million) from a year earlier, lifted by higher sales volume and prices for its spirits business. -- LOYZ ENERGY LTD - Loyz Energy said its indirectly held subsidiary, Loyz Rex Drilling Services LLC, had agreed to acquire two drilling rigs from JT Oil Consultancy Ltd for $26 million. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei hits 2-month high, led by exporters as yen slips > Bernanke's 'cliff' comments break two-day rally > Bond prices down on fiscal hopes, before supply > Yen hits 7-month low, euro helped by Greece hopes > Gold down on Gaza ceasefire hope, Bernanke comments > Oil drops as Gaza truce seen; losses pared on API data > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: