SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore commodities trader Olam, which is battling short-seller Muddy Waters, said late on Tuesday it had asked one of its banks last Saturday to take an "investment opportunity" to its second-biggest shareholder, state investor Temasek Holdings. Olam's $1.2 billion cash call lifted its shares on Tuesday but failed to ease concerns about the company's financial position after its CEO only last week said it would not tap debt markets for the next five to six months. -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore's regulator has fined two executives from palm oil company Wilmar International a total of S$160,000 ($131,200)for insider trading. Wilmar said in a separate statement it will retain the two executives in their current positions. Goh Ing Sing, head of Wilmar's plantation division, and Keu Haw Gee, plantation director for Kalimantan and Sumatra, bought shares in palm oil company Kencana Agri Ltd in August 2010, ahead of an announcement from Wilmar that it was to buy a 20 percent stake in the company. Kencana's share price rose 10 percent after the acquisition was announced. Goh made a profit of S$43,000 from his share purchase while Keu made S$2,000. They were fined S$110,000 and S$50,000 respectively. -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL - Thai Beverage said its subsidiary had entered into a S$3.3 billion five-year loan facility with a syndicated group of banks in Singapore. The proceeds will be used to pay most of its existing short-term loans, including a S$2.8 billion bridge loan facility.