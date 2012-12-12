SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0042 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1427.84 0.65% 9.290 USD/JPY 82.54 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6472 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1708.75 -0.06% -1.100 US CRUDE 85.74 -0.06% -0.050 DOW JONES 13248.44 0.60% 78.56 ASIA ADRS 124.97 0.52% 0.65 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, dollar pressured before Fed SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine index at all-time closing high STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore Airlines is selling its 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic to Delta Air Lines Inc for $360 million. SIA said the successful completion of the sale will result in a profit being booked in its accounts. -- KEPPEL LAND LTD - Singapore property developer Keppel Land said its unit had issued $250 million in 3.259 percent notes due 2019. The issue was under its $3 billion multi-currency medium term note program. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei up to 7-1/2 mth high, weak yen boosts exporters > Big tech boosts S&P 500 to best close since election > Bond prices drop on US, Europe hopes; Fed eyed > Dollar on defensive as market eyes Fed stimulus > Gold edges down on US budget hopes before FOMC > Oil up on OPEC output decline, ahead of meeting > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: