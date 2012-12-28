SINGAPORE, Dec 28 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0056 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1418.1 -0.12% -1.730 USD/JPY 86.53 0.51% 0.440 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7372 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1662.36 -0.06% -0.930 US CRUDE 91.42 0.61% 0.550 DOW JONES 13096.31 -0.14% -18.28 ASIA ADRS 130.67 0.28% 0.37 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen extends fall, Asian shares capped by US fiscal worries SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Thai SET near 1,400 mark on fund buying STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Singapore oil rig builder Keppel Corp said it had secured three new contracts worth a total of S$420 million ($343.7 million), bringing the group's order wins for 2012 to S$9.9 billion. -- NAM CHEONG LTD - Singapore-listed Malaysian offshore vessel builder Nam Cheong said it had secured sale contracts worth a total of $56.4 million for one platform supply vessel and two anchor handling towing supply vessels. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei hits 21-month high > Wall St rebounds on House session, but off for 4th day > Bond prices climb as US nears 'fiscal cliff' > Yen drops to lows vs dlr, euro in early Asian trade > Gold up again but gains small as fiscal crisis hedge > Oil eases as US budget uncertainty drags on > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: