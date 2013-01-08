SINGAPORE, Jan 8 Following are some
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0039 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1461.89 -0.31% -4.580
USD/JPY 87.44 -0.38% -0.330
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8974 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1652.35 0.35% 5.710
US CRUDE 93.27 0.09% 0.080
DOW JONES 13384.29 -0.38% -50.92
ASIA ADRS 133.99 -0.95% -1.28
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped ahead of earnings reports
SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines at record high; most others off
highs
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD
- A U.S. hedge fund giant has placed a bold $500 million bet
to profit from a battle between two Asian tycoons for Singapore
property and drinks conglomerate Fraser & Neave.
-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
- ST Engineering said its electronics arm, Singapore
Technologies Electronics Ltd, had secured about S$192 million
($156.1 million) worth of contracts for rail electronics,
intelligent transportation, satellite communications and smart
utility projects in the fourth quarter of 2012.
-- MARCO POLO MARINE LTD
- Marco Polo Marine said its subsidiary, PT Pelayaran
Nasional Bina Buana Raya Tbk, would list on the Indonesian Stock
Exchange on Jan. 9. The initial public offering raised gross
proceeds of 138 billion rupiah ($14.3 million) through the issue
of 600 million shares at 230 rupiah each.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls 0.5 pct; exporters drop
> Wall Street edges off 5-year high, awaits earnings
> Yields edge up before $66 bln US debt sales
> Yen corrects higher vs dollar, euro from recent lows
> Gold falls, Fed asset purchases in focus
> Oil firm, brent's premium to US narrowest since Sept
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
