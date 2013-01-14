SINGAPORE, Jan 14 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1472.05 -0% -0.070
USD/JPY 89.44 0.31% 0.280
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8659 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1661.44 -0.06% -1.000
US CRUDE 93.88 0.34% 0.320
DOW JONES 13488.43 0.13% 17.21
ASIA ADRS 134.82 -0.30% -0.40
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen pressured, Asian stocks subdued
SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia leads losses on week; Vietnam
outperforms
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PROPERTY STOCKS
- Property stocks may come under pressure after the
Singapore government increased a tax on foreign buyers as part
of new measures to cool its housing market, which has seen
continued strong demand in the face of a weak economy and
previous efforts to curb prices.
-- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore offshore services firm Ezra said on Monday its
first-quarter net profit fell 49 percent to $6.8 million from a
year earlier, dragged down by higher expenses and lower
contributions from associated companies.
-- HYFLUX LTD
- Singapore water services company Hyflux said its
consortium had sealed a water purchase agreement to deliver
desalinated water to Dahej Special Economic Zone in Gujarat,
India. Hyflux expects to take on around $420 million of the
project value, the company said.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei up for 9th straight week, longest run since 1988
> Wall Street ends flat as rally slows, earnings eyed
> Bond prices rise in choppy trade; Bernanke eyed
> Euro soars to highest vs dollar since April on Draghi
> Gold falls 1 pct on China inflation, ends week flat
> Oil falls as gasoline off 2 pct on import talk
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
