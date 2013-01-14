SINGAPORE, Jan 14 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1472.05 -0% -0.070 USD/JPY 89.44 0.31% 0.280 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8659 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1661.44 -0.06% -1.000 US CRUDE 93.88 0.34% 0.320 DOW JONES 13488.43 0.13% 17.21 ASIA ADRS 134.82 -0.30% -0.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen pressured, Asian stocks subdued SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia leads losses on week; Vietnam outperforms STOCKS TO WATCH -- PROPERTY STOCKS - Property stocks may come under pressure after the Singapore government increased a tax on foreign buyers as part of new measures to cool its housing market, which has seen continued strong demand in the face of a weak economy and previous efforts to curb prices. -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore offshore services firm Ezra said on Monday its first-quarter net profit fell 49 percent to $6.8 million from a year earlier, dragged down by higher expenses and lower contributions from associated companies. -- HYFLUX LTD - Singapore water services company Hyflux said its consortium had sealed a water purchase agreement to deliver desalinated water to Dahej Special Economic Zone in Gujarat, India. Hyflux expects to take on around $420 million of the project value, the company said. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei up for 9th straight week, longest run since 1988 > Wall Street ends flat as rally slows, earnings eyed > Bond prices rise in choppy trade; Bernanke eyed > Euro soars to highest vs dollar since April on Draghi > Gold falls 1 pct on China inflation, ends week flat > Oil falls as gasoline off 2 pct on import talk > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: