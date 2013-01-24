SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Following are some
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1494.81 0.15% 2.250
USD/JPY 88.46 -0.15% -0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.817 -- -0.011
SPOT GOLD 1683.54 -0.09% -1.600
US CRUDE 95.34 0.12% 0.110
DOW JONES 13779.33 0.49% 67.12
ASIA ADRS 134.10 -0.21% -0.28
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- KEPPEL LAND LTD
- Singapore property developer Keppel Land Ltd
reported on Wednesday a 55 percent fall in fourth-quarter net
profit mainly due to the absence of one-off gains.
-- TIGER AIRWAYS
- Budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd,
one-third owned by Singapore Airlines Ltd, reported a
third-quarter net profit of S$2 million ($1.6 million), the
first time in seven quarters it made money.
