SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1494.81 0.15% 2.250 USD/JPY 88.46 -0.15% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.817 -- -0.011 SPOT GOLD 1683.54 -0.09% -1.600 US CRUDE 95.34 0.12% 0.110 DOW JONES 13779.33 0.49% 67.12 ASIA ADRS 134.10 -0.21% -0.28 ------------------------------------------------------------- STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL LAND LTD - Singapore property developer Keppel Land Ltd reported on Wednesday a 55 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit mainly due to the absence of one-off gains. -- TIGER AIRWAYS - Budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd, one-third owned by Singapore Airlines Ltd, reported a third-quarter net profit of S$2 million ($1.6 million), the first time in seven quarters it made money.