SINGAPORE, Jan 28 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1502.96 0.54% 8.140 USD/JPY 90.99 0.11% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9541 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1658.76 0.02% 0.270 US CRUDE 95.91 0.03% 0.030 DOW JONES 13895.98 0.51% 70.65 ASIA ADRS 134.31 -0.09% -0.13 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rise as economic outlook brightens SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila near record; bank buying lifts Bangkok STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Fraser and Neave Ltd's independent financial adviser JP Morgan said Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's new offer of S$9.55 per share for the Singapore property and drinks conglomerate is "fair". -- PARKWAYLIFE REIT - Parkwaylife REIT, which invests in healthcare-related assets, said its fourth quarter distributable income rose 9.5 percent to S$16.3 million, helped by increased revenue from new acquisitions and higher rent. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei seen advancing after steep drop in yen > S&P 500 vaults 1,500 as Wall St extends rally > Yields hit 3-week highs on euro zone recovery signs > Euro gains as bank fears ease; yen continues slide > Gold posts biggest weekly drop in five weeks > Profit-taking leaves oil flat after strong week > Key political risks to watch in Singapore