SINGAPORE, Jan 28 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1502.96 0.54% 8.140
USD/JPY 90.99 0.11% 0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9541 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1658.76 0.02% 0.270
US CRUDE 95.91 0.03% 0.030
DOW JONES 13895.98 0.51% 70.65
ASIA ADRS 134.31 -0.09% -0.13
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rise as economic outlook
brightens
SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila near record; bank buying lifts Bangkok
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD
- Fraser and Neave Ltd's independent financial adviser JP
Morgan said Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's new
offer of S$9.55 per share for the Singapore property and drinks
conglomerate is "fair".
-- PARKWAYLIFE REIT
- Parkwaylife REIT, which invests in healthcare-related
assets, said its fourth quarter distributable income rose 9.5
percent to S$16.3 million, helped by increased revenue from new
acquisitions and higher rent.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei seen advancing after steep drop in yen
> S&P 500 vaults 1,500 as Wall St extends rally
> Yields hit 3-week highs on euro zone recovery signs
> Euro gains as bank fears ease; yen continues slide
> Gold posts biggest weekly drop in five weeks
> Profit-taking leaves oil flat after strong week
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
