SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1507.84 0.51% 7.660 USD/JPY 90.8 0.08% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9973 -- 0.032 SPOT GOLD 1664.56 0.07% 1.110 US CRUDE 97.43 -0.14% -0.140 DOW JONES 13954.42 0.52% 72.49 ASIA ADRS 135.39 1.36% 1.82 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up, caution over earnings, Fed SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila at record high with foreign inflows STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS - Singapore Telecommunications said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its entire 30 percent stake in Pakistan's Warid Telecom to a unit of the Abu Dhabi Group for $150 million. -- CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS - CDL Hospitality Trusts, which owns hotels, said its income to be distributed per stapled security for its fourth quarter slipped 1.4 percent to 2.90 Singapore cents, partly dragged down by higher expenses. -- SMRT CORP LTD - Transport provider SMRT reported a 31.2 percent drop in third-quarter net profit to S$25.5 million from a year earlier, citing higher operating expenses for trains and bigger losses in its bus business. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges up on weak yen trend, eyes on earnings > Defensive sectors lead Wall Street higher > Prices dip as investors seek to pay less at auctions > Euro bulls battle to take option barriers at $1.3500 > Gold tests key resistance level ahead of Fed > Positive U.S. housing data pushes oil prices up > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: