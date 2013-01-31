Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1501.96 -0.39% -5.880 USD/JPY 91.06 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9938 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1676.97 0.02% 0.270 US CRUDE 98.03 0.09% 0.090 DOW JONES 13910.42 -0.32% -44.00 ASIA ADRS 135.62 0.17% 0.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed leaves stimulus in place; euro and gold up SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila hits record high for third day STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, THAI BEVERAGE - Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi raised his stake in Fraser and Neave Ltd to nearly 51 percent, turning his takeover offer unconditional. Shareholders of the Singapore property and drinks conglomerate have until Feb. 18 to accept or reject the offer done through Charoen's TCC Assets Ltd and Thai Beverage PCL. -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore Airlines said on Wednesday it will cut 76 pilots from its payroll by the end of June as part of cost-saving measures. -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - Myanmar-focused property developer Yoma Strategic Holdings reported a 2.5 times jump in third-quarter net profit to S$3.7 million from a year earlier, citing higher revenues and stronger margins from the sale of residences. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - ST Engineering said it won a contract from Singapore's Ministry of Defence to design and build eight new vessels. ST Marine will build the vessels at its Singapore Benoi Yard and ST Electronics will supply the core combat systems and combat system integration solutions. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei retreats from 33-month high on profit-taking > Wall St ends lower after Fed statement > Prices little changed as Fed sees moderate growth > Euro gets the hugs, as dollar & yen stay unloved > Gold rises on surprise drop in US growth, Fed > Oil rises as optimism overshadows weak US data > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: