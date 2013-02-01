Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1498.11 -0.26% -3.850
USD/JPY 91.66 -0.07% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9975 -- 0.013
SPOT GOLD 1661.92 -0.06% -1.070
US CRUDE 97.59 0.10% 0.100
DOW JONES 13860.58 -0.36% -49.84
ASIA ADRS 135.76 0.10% 0.14
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, capped ahead of U.S.
payrolls
SE ASIA STOCKS-Weaker despite inflows; Manila off from
record high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- OSIM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Massage chair maker OSIM International reported a 32.5
percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit to S$22.6 million from
a year earlier, helped by higher revenue from new products.
-- STATS CHIPPAC LTD
- STATS ChipPAC, a semiconductor test and advanced packaging
service provider, posted a 3.5 percent gain in fourth-quarter
net profit to S$971 million compared to a year earlier. It cited
strong demand for advanced packaging and test services for
high-end smartphones and tablets.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rise, poised to post 12th straight week of gains
> S&P 500 posts biggest monthly gain since October 2011
> Prices steady in mixed U.S. data, payrolls awaited
> Downtrodden yen sees no relief; China data in focus
> Gold down almost 1 percent after failing to rally
> Brent crude rises, premium widens over US crude
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
