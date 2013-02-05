(Corrects net profit of STATS ChipPAC to $1.7 million) Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1498.11 -0.26% -3.850 USD/JPY 91.66 -0.07% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9975 -- 0.013 SPOT GOLD 1661.92 -0.06% -1.070 US CRUDE 97.59 0.10% 0.100 DOW JONES 13860.58 -0.36% -49.84 ASIA ADRS 135.76 0.10% 0.14 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, capped ahead of U.S. payrolls SE ASIA STOCKS-Weaker despite inflows; Manila off from record high STOCKS TO WATCH -- OSIM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Massage chair maker OSIM International reported a 32.5 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit to S$22.6 million from a year earlier, helped by higher revenue from new products. -- STATS CHIPPAC LTD - STATS ChipPAC, a semiconductor test and advanced packaging service provider, posted a fourth-quarter net profit of $1.7 million. It cited strong demand for advanced packaging and test services for high-end smartphones and tablets. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rise, poised to post 12th straight week of gains > S&P 500 posts biggest monthly gain since October 2011 > Prices steady in mixed U.S. data, payrolls awaited > Downtrodden yen sees no relief; China data in focus > Gold down almost 1 percent after failing to rally > Brent crude rises, premium widens over US crude > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Teo Jion Chun)