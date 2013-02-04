Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0021 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1513.17 1.01% 15.060
USD/JPY 92.73 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0411 -- 0.016
SPOT GOLD 1665.09 -0.09% -1.450
US CRUDE 97.52 -0.26% -0.250
DOW JONES 14009.79 1.08% 149.21
ASIA ADRS 136.94 0.87% 1.18
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on factory, U.S. jobs data; euro
jumps, yen slumps
SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; Manila, Jakarta at record high;
Thailand at 18-yr peak
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST
- CapitaRetail China Trust, which owns shopping malls, said
its fourth-quarter distributable income rose 7 percent to S$16.8
million ($13.55 million), helped by higher rental income from
tenants' sales.
-- CHOSEN HOLDINGS LTD
- Chosen, which makes components for electronics, reported a
loss of S$58,000 ($46,800) for the six months ended December due
to weaker orders for data media storage products after the drop
in global demand for personal computers.
