Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1511.29 1.04% 15.580 USD/JPY 93.6 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0124 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1674.36 0.11% 1.760 US CRUDE 96.65 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 13979.30 0.71% 99.22 ASIA ADRS 136.14 0.36% 0.48 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on positive euro zone data SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat; Jakarta off high after weak Q4 GDP STOCKS TO WATCH -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - Southeast Asia's biggest lender posted an 11 percent rise in core fourth-quarter net profit to S$760 million ($613.5 million) for October-December after a drop in bad debt charges but missed expectations due to weak margins. -- SIA ENGINEERING CO LTD - SIA Engineering said its third quarter net profit rose 5.5 percent to S$67 million from a year ago, helped by an increase in materials and line maintenance revenue. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei jumps 2 pct after BOJ chief signals departure > Wall St bounces back after sell-off; results a boost > U.S. bonds slip as investors flock to riskier assets > Yen under relentless pressure, euro rebounds > Gold lower as economy improves, platinum metals up > Brent hits 20-week high on strong data, sentiment > Key political risks to watch in Singapore