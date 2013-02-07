Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0037 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1512.12 0.06% 0.830
USD/JPY 93.46 -0.17% -0.160
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9675 -- 0.004
SPOT GOLD 1677.56 0.03% 0.450
US CRUDE 96.80 0.19% 0.180
DOW JONES 13986.52 0.05% 7.22
ASIA ADRS 136.86 0.53% 0.72
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pause, caution before ECB
SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia leads regional loss; weak results
hit shares
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD
- CapitaMalls Asia, a shopping mall owner and developer,
posted a 10 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit to S$184.8
million ($149.26 million) compared to a year earlier. It cited
higher fair value losses and impairment losses suffered from
India on its investments and properties.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei down from 4-year high on profit-taking
> Wall Street ends flat as investors pull back
> Bond prices up as euro zone tensions rattle investors
> Euro rally stalls again as ECB meeting looms
> Gold higher; players eye ECB meeting, equities
> Brent rises, U.S. crude dips on inventory build
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
