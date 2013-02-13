Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1519.43 0.16% 2.420 USD/JPY 93.33 -0.14% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9788 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1651.01 0.04% 0.610 US CRUDE 97.57 0.06% 0.060 DOW JONES 14018.70 0.34% 47.46 ASIA ADRS 137.31 -0.01% -0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen soars on G7 comment; Dow nears record SE ASIA STOCKS-Jakarta at record close; Manila, Bangkok flat STOCKS TO WATCH -- GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS - Singapore insurer Great Eastern Holdings said fourth-quarter net profit tripled to S$225.6 million ($182 million) from S$68.9 million a year earlier on trading gains and a better investment performance due to market recovery. -- UNITED INDUSTRIAL CORP - Property developer United Industrial said full-year net profit doubled to S$391.6 million from S$195.4 million a year earlier after gains in revaluation of investment properties. -- COMFORTDELGRO CORP LTD - Transport operator ComfortDelGro posted a 5.6 percent jump in full-year net profit to S$248.9 million from S$235.6 million a year earlier, with broad-based growth in revenue from nearly all units. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei down, investors take profits as yen steadies > Wall Street ends slightly higher, Dow near a record > Prices dip before retail data; G7 spark short covers > Yen squeezed higher as G7 complains, confuses > Gold rebounds; palladium at 17-month high > Oil rises on new forecasts for demand growth > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: