Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1521.38 0.07% 1.050
USD/JPY 93.05 0.22% 0.200
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0017 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1634.59 0.01% 0.130
US CRUDE 97.33 0.02% 0.020
DOW JONES 13973.39 -0.07% -9.52
ASIA ADRS 136.81 -0.37% -0.51
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro slip as euro zone recession
deepens
SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines off high; Bumi leads Indonesia to
new peak
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
-OCBC, Singapore's second-biggest lender, posted a 12
percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit due to a rise in fee
income and a quadrupling of gains from its insurance unit that
offset weak interest margins. OCBC earned S$663 million ($537
million) in the three months ended in December, compared with
S$594 million a year earlier.
--SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD
-Barclays Research raised SingTel's target price to S$3.65
from S$3.50 and kept its 'overweight' rating. The brokerage
expects a flattish earnings profile for SingTel this fiscal
year, but foresees a 12 percent three-year earnings compound
annual growth rate thereafter. Shares of SingTel fell more than
2 percent on Thursday after it posted weak third-quarter
earnings.
--KEPPEL LAND LTD
- Keppel Land China Limited has partnered its property fund
management arm, Alpha Investment Partners Limited, to acquire
stake in a retail mall in Shanghai for $126.5 million, in line
with its strategy to grow its commercial portfolio in
high-growth cities.
--TAT HONG HOLDINGS LTD
- The cranes and heavy equipment supplier said its
third-quarter net profit rose 37 percent to S$17.8 million,
boosted by gains from asset sales and stronger crane rental
revenues.
--STARHILL GLOBAL REIT
-Starhill Global has secured a 10 percent rent increase for
the master lease with Toshin Development Singapore Pte Ltd in a
retail mall Ngee Ann City.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls on weak euro zone growth, caution before G20
> Wall St ends slightly higher, helped by acquisitions
> Yields slip from 10-month highs on Europe growth fears
> Euro suffers setback as economy shrinks; NZD jumps
> Gold drops to 6-week low on euro recession fears
> Oil rises with US gasoline supply concerns
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
