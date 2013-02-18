Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1519.79 -0.1% -1.590
USD/JPY 93.73 0.27% 0.250
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0052 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1613.94 0.30% 4.880
US CRUDE 95.79 -0.07% -0.070
DOW JONES 13981.76 0.06% 8.37
ASIA ADRS 136.35 -0.34% -0.46
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen falls on draft G20 statement; oil slides
SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia hits fresh high; outperforms on the
week
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
- ST Engineering said on Friday the total dividend for the
full year rose 8 percent to 16.8 Singapore cents per share
compared to a year earlier, helped by broad-based growth in
revenue in all sectors.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei bounces after Japan escapes G20 criticism
> Wall Street slightly down, S&P positive for 7th week
> Bond yields up on consumer sentiment; budget talks eyed
> Yen sags as G20 OK with Japan reflation effort
> Gold drops over 3.7 pct in week on technical selling
> Oil sinks, Brent headed for first weekly loss since Jan
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: