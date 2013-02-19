Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1519.79 -0.10% -1.590
USD/JPY 93.73 -0.23% -0.220
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0052 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1613.05 0.22% 3.500
US CRUDE 95.45 -0.43% -0.410
DOW JONES 13981.76 0.06% 8.37
ASIA ADRS 136.35 -0.34% -0.46
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen resumes fall after G20, U.S. holiday
thins trade
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up; SM Prime leads Philippine to new
peak
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD AND THAI BEVERAGE PCL
- Thai Bev, on behalf of TCC Assets, has acquired a total of
90.3 percent of Fraser and Neave's (F&N) shares and the takeover
offer is no longer open for acceptances. F&N has requested a
trading halt. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, Thailand's
third-richest man, won control of the Singapore property and
drinks conglomerate in late January.
-- HIAP HOE LTD
- Property firm Hiap Hoe posted an 6 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit to S$13.8 million, helped by an
increase in gross profit margin from sale of residential
properties. The company has proposed a final cash dividend of
0.5 cent per ordinary share.
-- LIAN BENG GROUP LTD
- Construction firm Lian Beng said its wholly owned
subsidiary Lian Beng Construction Pte Ltd has secured a S$117
million works contract from TG Master Pte Ltd for proposed
condominium development.
