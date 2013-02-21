SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1511.95 -1.24% -18.990 USD/JPY 93.68 0.15% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0121 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1569.76 0.48% 7.470 US CRUDE 94.71 -0.54% -0.510 DOW JONES 13927.54 -0.77% -108.13 ASIA ADRS 136.61 -1.12% -1.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Sentiment wavers on liquidation talk, Fed minutes SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila, Jakarta set new record; Thai at 19-year high STOCKS TO WATCH -- CAPITALAND LTD - Singapore's CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, reported a 45 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to S$262.7 million ($212.41 million), dragged down by lower fair-value gains of properties. -- EZION HOLDINGS LTD - Oil and gas services provider Ezion Holdings posted a 96 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit to $20.5 million from a year earlier, lifted by higher contribution from chartering and offshore logistic support vessels. -- GSH CORP LTD - GSH Corp said on Wednesday that a member of Lippo Group and a private equity fund managed by SkyVen Asset Management had subscribed to 395 million shares in the Singapore company at S$0.095 each. GSH's last traded price was S$0.108. -- KOH BROTHERS GROUP LIMITED - Construction and property firm Koh Brothers said it had won a S$99.8 million contract from Singapore's national water agency for canal improvement works. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges lower on weak Wall St; next BOJ gov awaited > Wall St slides as Fed minutes spark concern > U.S. bond prices cling to gains after Fed minutes > U.S. dollar up on hedge fund talk, Fed minutes > Gold dives to lowest since July on Fed, hedge fund talk > Oil slumps on fund rumour; Saudi output, Iran talks eyed > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: