SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD, NOBLE GROUP LTD - Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd announced a better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit and a joint venture with fellow commodities firm Noble Group Ltd for Papua-focused palm projects.

-- GENTING SINGAPORE PLC - Genting Singapore PLC, a casino operator that runs Resorts World Sentosa in the affluent city-state, reported a 6 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit but the result still came in above estimates.

-- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Singapore oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine reported a 27 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to S$167.1 million, hurt by lower margins from new design rigs.

-- KEPPEL REIT - Keppel REIT launched a placement of 40 million new units at S$1.33 each to raise gross proceeds of S$53.2 million. Keppel REIT's last traded price was S$1.345.