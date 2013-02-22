SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1502.42 -0.63% -9.530
USD/JPY 93.31 0.23% 0.210
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9844 -- 0.010
SPOT GOLD 1578.71 0.19% 3.050
US CRUDE 93.06 0.24% 0.220
DOW JONES 13880.62 -0.34% -46.92
ASIA ADRS 134.47 -1.57% -2.14
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro tumble on economic concerns,
Italy vote
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down on Fed QE woes; Jakarta off
record close
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD, NOBLE GROUP LTD
- Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd announced a
better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit and a joint
venture with fellow commodities firm Noble Group Ltd for
Papua-focused palm projects.
-- GENTING SINGAPORE PLC
- Genting Singapore PLC, a casino operator that runs Resorts
World Sentosa in the affluent city-state, reported a 6 percent
fall in fourth-quarter profit but the result still came in above
estimates.
-- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
- Singapore oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine reported a 27
percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to S$167.1 million,
hurt by lower margins from new design rigs.
-- KEPPEL REIT
- Keppel REIT launched a placement of 40 million new units
at S$1.33 each to raise gross proceeds of S$53.2 million. Keppel
REIT's last traded price was S$1.345.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls on worries over US, euro zone economies
> Wall Street ends lower on growth worries
> US bond prices rise on data, Fed bond purchase view
> Euro falls on economic worries; dollar gains broadly
> Gold up as data boosts Fed stimulus hope after drop
> Oil extends sell-off, Brent hits 3-week low below $114
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: