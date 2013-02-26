SINGAPORE, FEB 26 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0034 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1487.85 -1.83% -27.750 USD/JPY 92.59 0.87% 0.800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8826 -- 0.017 SPOT GOLD 1595.56 0.11% 1.700 US CRUDE 92.22 -0.96% -0.890 DOW JONES 13784.17 -1.55% -216.40 ASIA ADRS 134.26 -1.63% -2.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares set to slump on Italy election; yen bounces SE ASIA STOCKS-Rise on earnings; Jakarta, Manila at record close STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE BUDGET 2013 - Singapore budget unveiled on Monday imposed new curbs on companies hiring foreign workers as the city-state tries to reduce its dependence on overseas labour and address a widening income gap. Bank of America Merrill Lynch said the industries most affected by high labour cost are construction, casinos, property and offshore marine. -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - Indonesia's finance minister, nominated to be next head of the central bank, said on Monday that reciprocity was an important consideration for the government as it weighed the merits of a long delayed purchase of Bank Danamon by Singapore's DBS Group Holdings. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Singapore sovereign wealth fund Government of Singapore Investment Corp cut its stake in warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties (GLP) by about a quarter, selling around 596 million GLP shares at S$2.60 each, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. -- NAM CHEONG LTD - Offshore vessel builder Nam Cheong Ltd said its fourth-quarter net profit jumped 87 percent to 49.3 million Malaysian ringgit ($15.91 million) from a year earlier, boosted by strong vessel sales. The company proposes a first and final dividend of 0.5 Singapore cents. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls sharply as Italy election spooks investors > Wall St trips and falls on cloudy Italian election > Yields dip to 1-month low on Italy election uncertainty > Euro slumps on Italy fears; yen surges broadly > Gold rises 1 pct on Wall St losses, euro zone worry > Brent up as China imports rise, Italian elections weigh > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: