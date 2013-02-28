SINGAPORE, FEB 28 Following are some
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0034 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1515.99 1.27% 19.050
USD/JPY 92.32 0.1% 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8963 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1595.9 -0.08% -1.310
US CRUDE 93.09 0.36% 0.330
DOW JONES 14075.37 1.26% 175.24
ASIA ADRS 136.08 0.35% 0.48
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD
- Singapore's United Overseas Bank reported a 25 percent
jump in fourth-quarter net profit to S$696 million ($561.5
million) from a year earlier, lifted by strong fee and
commission income.
-- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD
- City Developments posted a 52.8 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit to S$249.3 million from a year
earlier, boosted by strong earnings from the property
development segment and hotel operations. It proposed a total
dividend of 13 Singapore cents per share for 2012.
-- ROTARY ENGINEERING LTD
- Singapore oil and gas services firm Rotary Engineering
swung to a net loss of S$18.4 million in the fourth quarter,
hurt by additional costs at the tail end of the construction
phase in Saudi Arabia. Rotary proposed a final dividend of 0.5
Singapore cents per share.
-- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD
- Budget carrier Tiger Airways said it is not currently
seeking a replacement chief executive officer for Tiger
Australia, given the existing corporate developments related to
the proposed sale of 60 percent of Tiger Australia. Andrew David
will leave the company on Mar. 14.
-- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD
- Myanmar-focused property developer Yoma Strategic Holdings
announced its expansion plans in the automotive business and the
appointments of several key executives.
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: