SINGAPORE, MAR 1 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1514.68 -0.09% -1.310
USD/JPY 92.52 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8705 -- -0.010
SPOT GOLD 1579.26 -0.03% -0.500
US CRUDE 91.61 -0.48% -0.440
DOW JONES 14054.49 -0.15% -20.88
ASIA ADRS 136.22 0.10% 0.14
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on economy worries, China
data eyed
SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at record close in a strong
month
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- NOBLE GROUP LTD
- Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group reported a 9
percent rise in 2012 net profit to $471 million as the strong
performance in its energy and metals segments offset the weaker
agriculture environment.
-- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Wilmar International is said to be the sole receiver of
the ICE Futures U.S. March raw sugar contract for the first time
since the Singapore-based agribusiness went into the sweetener
market three years ago, U.S. traders said on
Thursday.
-- GENTING SINGAPORE PLC
- Genting Singapore's parent company Genting Bhd
said net profit more than tripled in the fourth quarter of 2012
to 2.48 billion Malaysian ringgit ($799.6 million) from a year
earlier, boosted by the sale of its power business in
Malaysia.
-- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
- Singapore-listed palm oil firm Golden-Agri Resources
posted a 93 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit to $53.6
million compared to a year earleir, mainly due to weaker crude
palm oil prices.
-- UOL GROUP LTD
- Property developer UOL Group said full-year net profit
rose 19 percent to S$807.7 million from a year earlier, helped
by fair-value gains from investment properties.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei down; easing hopes may limit decline
> Wall St ends flat after late fade; S&P up for 4th month
> U.S. bond prices rise, spending cuts in focus
> Euro pressured as risk fades, China data eyed
> Gold down 1 pct on day, posts 5th straight mthly drop
> Brent crude oil hits six-week low, down $8 in two wks
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
