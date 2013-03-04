SINGAPORE, March 4 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1518.2 0.23% 3.520 USD/JPY 93.6 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8498 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1580.46 0.36% 5.600 US CRUDE 90.56 -0.13% -0.120 DOW JONES 14089.66 0.25% 35.17 ASIA ADRS 136.82 0.44% 0.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains, U.S. shares rebound on ISM data SE ASIA STOCKS-Most fall amid weak globals; Philippine leads STOCKS TO WATCH -- STRAITS TRADING CO LTD, WBL CORP LTD - Straits Trading said it will not extend its offer for the remaining WBL Corp shares it does not already own. In January, United Engineers Ltd launched a rival bid for WBL, fuelling speculation of a bidding war. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - SingTel and Amdocs, a software provider for telecom companies, have opened a development centre in Israel as part of SingTel's investment in new technology. -- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD - Shopping mall owner and developer CapitaMalls Asia said Liew Mun Leong had retired as chairman of the company. MARKET NEWS > Japan's Nikkei vaults to 53-month high on U.S. data > Wall Street advances as data outweighs budget cuts > Prices rise as spending cuts point to weaker growth > U.S. dollar rallies, shrugs off gov't spending cuts > Gold down on strong US data, ignores spending cuts > Brent crude oil slips on US budget cuts > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: