SINGAPORE, MAR 5 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1525.2 0.46% 7.000 USD/JPY 93.4 -0.06% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8789 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1575.2 0.12% 1.860 US CRUDE 90.33 0.23% 0.210 DOW JONES 14127.82 0.27% 38.16 ASIA ADRS 136.27 -0.41% -0.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up as Wall St gains; supply weighs on oil SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weak; Indonesia, Singapore lead losses STOCKS TO WATCH -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Budget carrier Tiger Airways proposed to undertake a renounceable rights issue and a non-renounceable preferential offering to entitled shareholders to raise gross proceeds of about S$297 million ($238.3 million). Singapore Airlines Ltd owns about one-third of Tiger. -- STATS CHIPPAC LTD - STATS ChipPAC, a semiconductor test and advanced packaging service provider, announced the pricing of its private placement of $255 million worth of 4.5 percent senior notes due 2018. -- CHINA MINZHONG FOOD CORP LTD - China Minzhong Food Corp said Indonesian food producer PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has doubled its shareholding to 29.33 percent from 14.95 percent by buying 94.2 million shares from Tetrad Ventures Pte Ltd at S$1.12 each. China Minzhong shares closed at S$1.19 on Monday.