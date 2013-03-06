SINGAPORE, MAR 6 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1539.79 0.96% 14.590
USD/JPY 93.24 -0.04% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8944 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1577.1 0.13% 2.040
US CRUDE 90.71 -0.12% -0.110
DOW JONES 14253.77 0.89% 125.95
ASIA ADRS 137.56 0.95% 1.29
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dow record bolsters risk sentiment, lifts
Asian shares
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most gain; Philippine rises on strong PLDT
results
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL TRUST
- The trust manager, Mapletree Greater China Commercial
Trust Management, said it has completed its initial public
offering of about 776.6 million units at S$0.93 each, with the
total placement tranche and public offer 29.5 times subscribed.
Trading is expected to start on the mainboard of the Singapore
Exchange from 2 p.m. on Thursday.
-- STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD
- Offshore ship builder STX OSV Holdings will be renamed
VARD after the sale of STX Europe's majority stake in the
company to Fincantieri Oil & Gas.
-- TTJ HOLDINGS LTD
- Structural steel fabricator TTJ Holdings has won new
contracts worth S$20 million ($16 million) for the supply of
structural steelworks and civil defence shelter doors in
Singapore, boosting its order book to S$182 million ($145.9
million).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei at new 4-1/2 year high after Dow's record close
> Dow surges to new closing high on economy, Fed's help
> Prices ease as China, US hopes lift Dow to record high
> Euro lags, commodity currencies better bid
> Gold pares gains as Dow's record saps safety bid
> Brent oil ends 5-day dip;China demand, Chavez support
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: