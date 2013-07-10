Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2331 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1652.62 0.02% 0.300 USD/JPY 98.84 -0.8% -0.800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.674 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1282.59 1.50% 18.950 US CRUDE 106.83 0.29% 0.310 DOW JONES 15291.66 -0.06% -8.68 ASIA ADRS 136.95 -0.04% -0.05 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-US dollar falls, bonds rise on Fed minutes, Bernanke comments SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesian shares rebound; Thai stocks underperform STOCKS TO WATCH -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD - Singapore-listed Overseas Union Enterprise will raise about $480 million by listing a hospitality real estate investment trust in Singapore, according to a prospectus for the deal. OUE Hospitality Trust will sell about 682 million units at an offer price of between S$0.88 and S$0.90 a unit to investors. -- PROPERTY STOCKS - Singapore's hot property market has shown signs of stabilising but the government would like to see some softening of prices and is not ready to relax its cooling measures just yet, Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Wednesday. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Global Logistic Properties said it had agreed to develop BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd's largest distribution center in China. BMW Brilliance Automotive is a joint venture focusing on the production, distribution and sale of BMW cars in China. -- PS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - PS Group, a supplier of fasteners such as screws and bolts, said its placement of 20.4 million new shares at S$0.25 each was fully subscribed. The stock will start trading on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Exchange at 0900 am (0100 GMT) on Thursday. -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore-listed palm oil firm Wilmar said its subsidiary had signed a mandate letter for the launch of a $1.5 billion term loan facility. -- AUSGROUP LTD - Oil and gas services provider AusGroup said it had secured a buyer for its Singapore fabrication facility. The property will be sold for A$33 million ($30.3 million) and AusGroup expects to make a profit of A$14.5 million from the sale, the company said. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls as dismal China data raise growth concerns > Wall St flat after Fed minutes, Bernanke lifts futures > Bond prices rise after Bernanke remarks > Dollar falls, near-term US stimulus reduction in doubt > Gold rises on Fed stimulus extension hopes > US crude up to 16-mth high, discount to brent under $2 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: