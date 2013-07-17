SINGAPORE, July 17 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1676.26 -0.37% -6.240
USD/JPY 99.17 0.08% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5355 -- 0.004
SPOT GOLD 1291.35 -0.05% -0.640
US CRUDE 105.79 -0.20% -0.210
DOW JONES 15451.85 -0.21% -32.41
ASIA ADRS 141.26 -0.11% -0.16
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar fall ahead of Bernanke
testimony
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most bourses end with small losses
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- M1 LTD
The telecom firm's second-quarter net profit rose 11.2
percent to S$39.2 million ($31 million). The company said it
expects moderate growth in net profit after tax for the full
year based on the current economic outlook.
-- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD
The media group is expected to price its REIT offering of up
to S$504 million towards the top of its indicative range of
S$0.85-$0.90 per unit, IFR reported on Tuesday. The pricing is
expected on Wednesday.
-- INTERRA RESOURCES LTD
The oil and gas company said its jointly controlled entity,
Goldpetrol Joint Operating Co Inc, has completed drilling infill
development well YNG 3255 in the Yenangyaung oil field in
Myanmar.
ECONOMIC DATA
-- SINGAPORE JUNE EXPORTS
Singapore's non-oil domestic exports are expected to have
risen a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in June from May, helped
by a tepid recovery in the electronics sector. But a high base
from 2012, meant NODX probably declined from June last year.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls in early trade
> S&P retreats after 8 days of gains
> U.S. bond prices firm before Bernanke testimony
> Gold up as stable CPI eases stimulus tapering fears
> Brent rises as U.S. gasoline hits 4-month high
> Dollar bulls pull in horns ahead of Bernanke testimony
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
